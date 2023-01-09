 Skip to content

Kill The Emperor update for 9 January 2023

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1, In the last update, an error was brought in, which would make it impossible to open the level 10 treasure chest. This error has been corrected.
2, Modify some scenes.

Changed files in this update

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
