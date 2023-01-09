1, In the last update, an error was brought in, which would make it impossible to open the level 10 treasure chest. This error has been corrected.
2, Modify some scenes.
Kill The Emperor update for 9 January 2023
Small update
1, In the last update, an error was brought in, which would make it impossible to open the level 10 treasure chest. This error has been corrected.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update