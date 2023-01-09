Important:

Since we updated the training system,savedata from Ver0.0.4 will no longer be supported. Players who have savedata from v0.0.4, please start a new game.

New Features:

Archon Ability System: During battle phase, when an elite enemy is defeated, a random Archon Ability will 100% drop out. Archon Ability has limited time usage.

Fixes:

Fixes: Adjusted battle difficulties.

Increased Fever duration and enemy defeated to full Fever cage

Decreased resource requirement for unlocking weapons and ranking up weapons.

Optimized damage showing effects.

Optimized character details interface

Fix the problem that characters are easily stuck on the edge of the map during movement