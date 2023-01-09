Important:
Since we updated the training system,savedata from Ver0.0.4 will no longer be supported. Players who have savedata from v0.0.4, please start a new game.
New Features:
- Archon Ability System: During battle phase, when an elite enemy is defeated, a random Archon Ability will 100% drop out. Archon Ability has limited time usage.
Fixes:
- Adjusted battle difficulties.
- Increased Fever duration and enemy defeated to full Fever cage
- Decreased resource requirement for unlocking weapons and ranking up weapons.
- Optimized damage showing effects.
- Optimized character details interface
- Fix the problem that characters are easily stuck on the edge of the map during movement
Changed files in this update