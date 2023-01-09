 Skip to content

净化之径 update for 9 January 2023

Ver 0.0.7

Important:
Since we updated the training system,savedata from Ver0.0.4 will no longer be supported. Players who have savedata from v0.0.4, please start a new game.
New Features:

  • Archon Ability System: During battle phase, when an elite enemy is defeated, a random Archon Ability will 100% drop out. Archon Ability has limited time usage.
    Fixes:
  • Adjusted battle difficulties.
  • Increased Fever duration and enemy defeated to full Fever cage
  • Decreased resource requirement for unlocking weapons and ranking up weapons.
  • Optimized damage showing effects.
  • Optimized character details interface
  • Fix the problem that characters are easily stuck on the edge of the map during movement

