Unoffensible Playtest update for 9 January 2023

Technical Update (version 0.0.45)

Sometimes an update is needed to make sure the game can be the best at launch. This was one of those painful updates. There are some (minor) bugs that I will just ignore for now, but for the most part the game runs the same as the previous version.

To note:

  • The entire game should still be playable without crashes or critical issues.
  • The new physics engine does not like stacking towers. So stacks might slide, rotate or do other unexpected things. There is a paid solution to this, but for the playtest phase we will have to do with a less optimal solution.
  • Sometimes there are some visual artifacts, still investigating what triggers these.

