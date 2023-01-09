New treasures, exploration stones, map, and story Chapter !

Share · View all patches · Build 10282083 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.3.0.

News:

✨ Added chapter 3 of story quests : accompany your friend on a quest for his memories, meet a fairy, challenge a boss, reach difficult areas, learn the story of Pandora and much more !

✨ Added world map

✨ Added exploration stones : they allow to lift the fog on the areas of the map and grant experience points to the player

✨ Addition of treasures in the world : they allow you to gain experience points or adventure points

✨ Added fishing system

✨ Added epic animals which are stronger and give more rewards (requires adventure level 3)

Improvements:

✔️ Optimization of the game and gain in fluidity

✔️ Improved stealth mode transition when player sits, lays down or sleeps

✔️ Improved player position when reloading a game

✔️ Menu buttons now only show when player presses "Alt"

✔️ Improvement on quest rewards text

✔️ The appearance of messages intended for the player is better managed

✔️ Improved interface adaptation to different resolutions

Corrections:

🔧️ Fixed instruction texts

🔧️ Fixed story quest #6 translation