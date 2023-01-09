New treasures, exploration stones, map, and story Chapter !

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.3.0.
News:
✨ Added chapter 3 of story quests : accompany your friend on a quest for his memories, meet a fairy, challenge a boss, reach difficult areas, learn the story of Pandora and much more !
✨ Added world map
✨ Added exploration stones : they allow to lift the fog on the areas of the map and grant experience points to the player
✨ Addition of treasures in the world : they allow you to gain experience points or adventure points
✨ Added fishing system
✨ Added epic animals which are stronger and give more rewards (requires adventure level 3)
Improvements:
✔️ Optimization of the game and gain in fluidity
✔️ Improved stealth mode transition when player sits, lays down or sleeps
✔️ Improved player position when reloading a game
✔️ Menu buttons now only show when player presses "Alt"
✔️ Improvement on quest rewards text
✔️ The appearance of messages intended for the player is better managed
✔️ Improved interface adaptation to different resolutions
Corrections:
🔧️ Fixed instruction texts
🔧️ Fixed story quest #6 translation
