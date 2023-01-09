- Fix the problem that the 64-bit program of the version updated yesterday did not minimize the animation problem
- Fix the problem that only one window can be activated when the window group is activated in the pre-stage scheduling window list
- Adjust dark icon mask to only show in UWP program icon
1.9.7.2 Urgent update fixes
