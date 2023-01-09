 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MyDockFinder update for 9 January 2023

1.9.7.2 Urgent update fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10281917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the problem that the 64-bit program of the version updated yesterday did not minimize the animation problem
  • Fix the problem that only one window can be activated when the window group is activated in the pre-stage scheduling window list
  • Adjust dark icon mask to only show in UWP program icon

Changed files in this update

MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link