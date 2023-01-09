 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 9 January 2023

Patch Note V0.2.19

9 January 2023

Reworked skills of Nature, Madness and Glutton
Reworked Cochlea combos
Improved sound effects of multiple brains
Fixed a bug where Eggs didn’t benefit from Wings

