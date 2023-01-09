 Skip to content

The Falconeer update for 9 January 2023

Flat Version input update

Share · View all patches · Build 10281820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-updated the input system to 1.4.4. (unity latest) in hopes of preventing reported issues
-changed some buttonUp code to make sure menu interactions only occur on button release (preventing button bashing weirdness)
-fixed PC HDR support to be working
-turned on hardware tessellation on the portraits

