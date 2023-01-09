English
[Tombstone]Added function to allow targeted battlecry.
[Tombstone]Taught AI how to use such cards. (They currently pick targets randomly.)
[Tombstone]New Card: Police Officer (Cost:4 ATK:3 HP:2 Battlecry: Shoot an enemy -2 HP)
[Tombstone]New Card: Wolf (Cost: 3 ATK:3 HP:1 Charge!)
[Wiki]All the changes have been updated to the game's wiki.
简体中文
【墓石牌】加入了对于指向性战吼的支持。
【墓石牌】教会了AI如何使用这样的牌
【墓石牌】新卡牌：警官（花费：4 攻击：3 生命：2 【战吼】射击一个敌人-2HP）
【墓石牌】新卡牌：狼（花费：3 攻击：3 生命：1 冲锋！）
【维基】所有变动已经同步到了游戏的维基。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 January 2023
Update, Version 20230109
English
