Update, Version 20230109

English

[Tombstone]Added function to allow targeted battlecry.

[Tombstone]Taught AI how to use such cards. (They currently pick targets randomly.)

[Tombstone]New Card: Police Officer (Cost:4 ATK:3 HP:2 Battlecry: Shoot an enemy -2 HP)

[Tombstone]New Card: Wolf (Cost: 3 ATK:3 HP:1 Charge!)

[Wiki]All the changes have been updated to the game's wiki.

简体中文

【墓石牌】加入了对于指向性战吼的支持。

【墓石牌】教会了AI如何使用这样的牌

【墓石牌】新卡牌：警官（花费：4 攻击：3 生命：2 【战吼】射击一个敌人-2HP）

【墓石牌】新卡牌：狼（花费：3 攻击：3 生命：1 冲锋！）

【维基】所有变动已经同步到了游戏的维基。