SHMUP Creator update for 9 January 2023

Update: V1.3.4

Build 10281704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURE
.added volume for Gauge start sound
.increased particle system count limit in the particle editor to 199

BUG FIXES:
.a bullet hitting a Force field using Life mode never decreased the Force field life
.a snake using start delay snake displayed incorrectly its tail or body parts
.bombs should not damage enemies without collision shape
.button trigger didn't work with Start or Select on the keyboard
.pressing "reset to default" in preferences/keyboard reset both the start and select buttons to space-bar
.adding a font in the Asset directory crashed the editor
.possible crash reading a level
.item animation presets window preview was broken (regression)
.joypad buttons didn't work in in-game tutorials (regression)
.bullet particle system optimization is back, I hope for good
.Weapon set triggers could respawn enemies with certain edge cases
.in the Weapon editor, changing a laser shot sound or enabling/disabling the editor sound didn't work properly
.UI polish and fixes

