Fixed a problem where the game would not start if an unsupported API was specified. (If you get an error saying "Not support this hardware", try starting the game again.)
V.R.G. update for 9 January 2023
update 0.29.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
- Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update