V.R.G. update for 9 January 2023

update 0.29.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem where the game would not start if an unsupported API was specified. (If you get an error saying "Not support this hardware", try starting the game again.)

Changed files in this update

VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
  • Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
  • Loading history…
