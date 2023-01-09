⚙️ Patch note 1.0.2 ⚙️

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that causes 3-7 tutorial of equipment crafting to get stuck

Fixed a bug that causes tutorial in 2-4 and 2-7 to get stuck

Items’ stats now show accurate numbers (Blood sucking, HP, etc.)

Descriptions of Julieth’s and Dragon Queen’s skill are now correct

Changed the dropped chests’ locations to be more visible

Fixed a bug that causes hotkey setting to be hidden after clicking reset

Game Balance:

Reduced the difficulties of 7-7, 8-3, 8-4, 9-9. Other battles also see a slight reduction

Re-balance Crossbow Elephant and Ranged Camel equipment not reducing HP, but still reducing damage

Enemy Ranged Camel’s damage and skill chance are reduced

The time of Gunhild’s Freeze Skill is now reduced

The time of Juliana’s Invincibility Skill is now reduced

Special scene:

Characters’ unlock orders should be correct now

We are still working on other reported bugs and collecting new findings. We are trying our best to fix critical bugs as quickly as we can and then we will move on to suggestions and feedback for balancing.

We apologize for any conveniences and thank you for your patience.