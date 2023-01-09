⚙️ Patch note 1.0.2 ⚙️

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that causes 3-7 tutorial of equipment crafting to get stuck
- Fixed a bug that causes tutorial in 2-4 and 2-7 to get stuck
- Items’ stats now show accurate numbers (Blood sucking, HP, etc.)
- Descriptions of Julieth’s and Dragon Queen’s skill are now correct
- Changed the dropped chests’ locations to be more visible
- Fixed a bug that causes hotkey setting to be hidden after clicking reset
Game Balance:
- Reduced the difficulties of 7-7, 8-3, 8-4, 9-9. Other battles also see a slight reduction
- Re-balance Crossbow Elephant and Ranged Camel equipment not reducing HP, but still reducing damage
- Enemy Ranged Camel’s damage and skill chance are reduced
- The time of Gunhild’s Freeze Skill is now reduced
- The time of Juliana’s Invincibility Skill is now reduced
Special scene:
- Characters’ unlock orders should be correct now
We are still working on other reported bugs and collecting new findings. We are trying our best to fix critical bugs as quickly as we can and then we will move on to suggestions and feedback for balancing.
We apologize for any conveniences and thank you for your patience.
