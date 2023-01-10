Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 10th January 2023

Kingdom Under Fire
- Common
- Fixed the issue regarding the distance error of the location between the resources and the main building depending on if the gold mines are located on right or left for each race .
- Fixed the issue where the attack unit's experience continue to increase when they attack a building without destroying it while it continues to be repaired.
- Modified to prevent further repairs when building strength reaches zero.
- Modifed so that the experience of the unit no longer increases due to destroyed buildings.
- Modified so the hero in pre-production disappears if the building is destroyed or the production of hero is cancelled.
- Fixed the disappearance of the last hero in the queue (return used gold).
- Fixed the issue in which sorcerers in heist or invisibility mode were not attacked by the tower.
- Corrected the mouse cursor to the right in full screen mode when the pillar box is present.
*Locus Game Chain
- Further improvement regarding game chain synchronization time.
- Added the consent window for users to agree to send logs related to game chain for the purpose of improving game chain synchronization.
