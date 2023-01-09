Good day, commanders! We have an update on board!
What’s new:
• Combat effects have been revised.
• New Air Defense System on your board to protect against flying threats
• Added the ability to “Invite Friends” to the game
• New epic camouflages to the warehouse for upcoming holidays.
• A new type of weaponry is already on the board!
• Improve the performance of the game and various bug fixes.
Enjoy the game, there is a lot of new stuff ahead!
Naval Armada: World Warships Battle update for 9 January 2023
Update 3.83.0
