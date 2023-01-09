Dev Q&A | Camel Lancers

In the [Scorpio] season, the special cavalry Camel Lancers were added to Conqueror’s Blade. Their unique characteristics and gameplay were hugely welcomed by players. And we’ve assembled your questions and our devs have answered. We hope you enjoy the new insights from the developers!

Q1: Why did you think now was the right time to add Camels to the game?

A: First, being an animal of the desert, camels fit the theme of the Scorpio season like a glove. Second, our plan was always to flesh out our roster of calvary units with the Scorpio season, and camels with their unique features were a solid option. What's more, camels have been used in warfare across history but they had yet to make an appearance in Conqueror's Blade. We felt that they would bring more enjoyment to the game, so we decided to add camels to the Scorpio season.

Q2: Which came first—-the idea to implement Camels or the Season theme? Was one implemented to fit around the other?

A: We came up with the season's theme first. Each season works as a complete mold, and units are but a part of this mold.

Q3: What is the process of designing the Camel Lancers.

First, the camels stood out among our many designs and it was a new unit we really wanted to bring our players. Once we knew that, we completed the design by looking at their historical background, role in battle, weapons, armor and combat method. Finally, we decided to go with a heavy-armored lance-wielding cavalry. Camels are big and so with their heavy armor we really want to emphasize their endurance. That's why the Camel Lancers have fairly good defense and resistance to dazed. Plus, looking at the current meta, we wanted to add an anti-cavalry unit with high mobility to bring about some change. Our goal is to iterate on it to fulfill this design goal.

Q4: The Camel Lancers are a new kind of cavalry on the battlefield, how do you think they measure up to standard horse cavalries?

A: The Camel Lancers are bigger than our standard horse cavalries. Plus, they're a type of heavy-armored cavalry. So, we want to express their thick armor and skin by enabling them to retain their posture while attacked. Considering movement, while camels can march for long periods of time under harsh conditions, they tend to move slower than horses, so naturally, their charges will not be as impactful. That's why the Camel Lancers don't have a charge skill and have reduced movement speed while in formation of on follow. Owing to these two points, we're trying to make the Camel Lancers a unique cavalry unit to add to the roster.

Q5: We've seen hounds of the highlands, and now the camels—Will we see more animals enter the fray in Conqueror's Blade down the line?

A: By looking at history, we can see the usage of animals in battle for more or less every region and civilization, whether from stories or legends. Anecdotes like these serve as important inspirations for Conqueror's Blade, and we're bound to try more of these in the future to have more interesting units join the fray.

Q6: Are the Camels Bactrian or Dromedary?

A: Dromedary.

Q7: Camels scare horses, but what do you think would scare camels?

A: First, fire is deadly to camels. Fire attacks will easily frighten camels. Second, while the Camel Lancers counter cavalry, they can effectively be taken down by high-damage infantry. Finally, when the Camel Lancers use their [Camel Brace] to block enemy attacks, it will be easy for the enemy to have their ranged units concentrate their fire on them.