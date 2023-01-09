 Skip to content

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook update for 9 January 2023

Fixing achievement bugs (this time for real I hope)

Last edited by Wendy

In previous patch I forgot to remove the OLD Steam lib, so I think this caused a conflict preventing achievements to unlock. I have now done that and hopefully they'll work!

