Quick patch! See for details and Save Fix (if broken)

Hello everyone, this is just a quick patch that includes fixes for:
- Chinese font for dialogue choices
- Locked being able to explore the bathhouse before seeing Muma first
- Fixed Gus's Shiruta puzzle with repeating dialogue
- Fixed Trix's line about the boombox
- Fixed some more grammatical errors
- Various small improvements with code.
Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!
To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackversion0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again
Changed files in this update