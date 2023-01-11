Quick patch! See for details and Save Fix (if broken)

Hello everyone, this is just a quick patch that includes fixes for:

Chinese font for dialogue choices

Locked being able to explore the bathhouse before seeing Muma first

Fixed Gus's Shiruta puzzle with repeating dialogue

Fixed Trix's line about the boombox

Fixed some more grammatical errors

Various small improvements with code.

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackversion0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again