Quick patch! See for details and Save Fix (if broken)

Ashina: The Red Witch update for 11 January 2023

See for details and Save Fix (if broken)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is just a quick patch that includes fixes for:

  • Chinese font for dialogue choices
  • Locked being able to explore the bathhouse before seeing Muma first
  • Fixed Gus's Shiruta puzzle with repeating dialogue
  • Fixed Trix's line about the boombox
  • Fixed some more grammatical errors
  • Various small improvements with code.

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackversion0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again

Changed files in this update

Depot 1259141
