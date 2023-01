Share · View all patches · Build 10280265 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Good New Year to all castle owners!

In order to adapt to the current mainstream game screen ratio, the game screen and material to modify, finally today launched a new version of the 16:9 ratio screen!

At the same time, the game has been registered on the taptap Chinese mobile platform, welcome to use your cell phone to experience a different feeling for free!

We hope you have a great time!

Starknow Games Studio