Open Beta is Here — play Dominance NOW!

The time has come, dominators!

Dominance has entered Open Beta phase and is available to absolutely everyone! No more restrictions — Dominance is free to play, and available to play at any time from now on!



Experience the world’s first bullet-hell royale today — enter the battle as one of the Seekers, сreate various character builds, and dominate the battlefield!

NOTE: If you have Dominance Playtest installed — please visit the game's Steam page and install the main client.

With Open Beta we’re also launching the Alpha Season, during which you can earn and unlock unique skins for Seekers and weapons, emotions, stickers and more through the Battle Pass. We plan to add new unique content each season — from brand new Seekers, to skins and even new gameplay mechanics!

And as thanks to everyone who participated in our playtests earlier we're gifting a free Battle Pass for the Alpha Season!

What is Dominance?

Dominance is an absolutely new team based multiplayer top-down shooter. What makes this game so unique is the unusual combination of Bullet-Hell and Battle Royale genres as well as the plot itself taking its place in alternative 80's where humanity is experimenting with aliens' technologies.

Before the start of the match, each player chooses one of the five most suitable characters.There’re 27 players in total who can either survive or die based on how wisely they use the hero abilities and weapons, as well as dodge the shots of enemies.

The main principle of Dominance is "The less limitations, the better”. The battlefield is turning into a huge field for experiments with character builds, weapons, and play styles providing a unique experience for the players.

Here are the main features of the game:

Bullet Hell Royale

Take out enemies with precise hits, predict their movement to come out on top, and utilize active skills, unique to each weapon type and character, to truly Dominate the battlefield.

Evolve your character and equipment. Explore the synergies and combinations of abilities, artifacts, guns and armor to find the one that perfectly compliments your style of play.

The battlefield changes as you play. The world of Dominance plays an equally important role during battle – pay attention to your surroundings to stay ahead! Every area has its unique bonuses and hazards. Use the terrain to your advantage – hide in bushes to ambush your opponents, run on concrete to move faster, and explore other unique properties of the game map!

Choose your alter ego from five heroes. Perhaps an alien invisible lizard or a super-mobile guy with teleportation would work for you? Each character has their own unique set of active and passive abilities, as well as their own leveling tree.

An advanced economy is available from the beginning of the Open Beta Test. You can put any item in the game on the trading floor, including items earned through a Battle Pass. Collect, accumulate, and trade in outfits, emotes, and other customization items.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175780/Dominance/

Influence the development

Our goal is to create a highly engaging and unique experience, a new word in the genre of battle royale. And to achieve this we’ll need your feedback. Share your impressions from the game, ideas and suggestions — we will read every single one of them and promise that you will be heard!

Open Beta is only the beginning for us and Dominance — we’re already working on multiple new Seekers, gameplay mechanics and general improvements. However, only together can we make Dominance the best it can be!

Thank you for being interested in Dominance and see you on the battlefields!