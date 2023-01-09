Menu Update

The application menu has been updated for ease of use and to resolve bugs. Additional spacecraft and 1 year of non-orbital motion added. Other improvements and bug fixes listed below.
Improvements
- Application menu is now relative to user and is movable by a handle.
- Stellar Info button added to make access to current object data obvious.
- Orbit motion now works on either planet moons or the entire solar system based on scale.
- Added motion-zoom control video to help.
- Added brightness touch control to setup menu.
- Added 11 NEOs.
- Added 4 spacecraft and models and non-orbital motion.
- Time controls now affect exoplanets.
Bug Fixes
- Expanded controller dead zone to improve automatic item selection/centering.
- Corrected bug where touching zoom while time scaled moved camera rig.
- Fixed spacecraft text positioning.
- Fixed excessive moon re-centering when user is away from planet-moon system.
- Fixed excessive object hiding when within a planet-moon system.
- Closed some distant object orbits.
