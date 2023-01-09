Menu Update

 Skip to content

Astro VR update for 9 January 2023

9 January 2023

The application menu has been updated for ease of use and to resolve bugs. Additional spacecraft and 1 year of non-orbital motion added. Other improvements and bug fixes listed below.
Improvements
  • Application menu is now relative to user and is movable by a handle.
  • Stellar Info button added to make access to current object data obvious.
  • Orbit motion now works on either planet moons or the entire solar system based on scale.
  • Added motion-zoom control video to help.
  • Added brightness touch control to setup menu.
  • Added 11 NEOs.
  • Added 4 spacecraft and models and non-orbital motion.
  • Time controls now affect exoplanets.
Bug Fixes
  • Expanded controller dead zone to improve automatic item selection/centering.
  • Corrected bug where touching zoom while time scaled moved camera rig.
  • Fixed spacecraft text positioning.
  • Fixed excessive moon re-centering when user is away from planet-moon system.
  • Fixed excessive object hiding when within a planet-moon system.
  • Closed some distant object orbits.

