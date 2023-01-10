v3.9.9 now available!

In the season dungeon “Sin”, secret monster will appear under certain conditions.

When the game is launched, local save, local backup, platform backup, and game server backup will be acquired, and the play data with the most play time will be automatically loaded.

Long-term server maintenance will be terminated.

After the release, once we have confirmed that there are no problems with this version, we will distribute various currencies to all users as an apology for the previous maintenance. (This distribution will be made within 2 weeks of the start of the distribution.)

Help buttons have been placed on the title, town, and adventure screens.

Adjusted the update timing of “Trade-in”, the next update will be on 1/18.

The “Save” button in the Town menu has been eliminated. (Individual server saves must be performed from the Saved Data Manager screen.)