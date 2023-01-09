Buncha Bug fixes

Hello everyone! First off I'd like to thank you for playing Dyztopia! Second I'm here to address a few major bugs in the game.

Block Pushing

It is possible to walk through walls if you hug the block and press forward. The timing is awkward (at least for me) but other users have been able to do it more consistently. To fix this, I move the block backward so that no pushing should occur.

Infinite Sand Tomb

It is possible because of how Scorpio ends, to get inflicted with Sand Tomb forever. When this happens, the party member inflicted with it basically soft locks the game when they're in battle. This likely happens because of the awkwardness of RPG Maker Force Actions and handling an Enemy running away.

There's also a second part to this glitch that lets you have Infinite Libra or Gemini Sync, so now the battle removes those states BEFORE Scorpio attempts to run away.

Dyzparity



Disparity would lock the game if you used it on a unit that had more Hype than you. That's wack so it's been fixed

Balance Changes



-Dyne spells no longer give Exhaust, they now deal statuses at 2x Luck vs an Enemies 1x Luck. The reason for this is that Dyne spells were made at an early point in development and they kinda failed to carve a niche between all the powerful spells in Dyztopia. Getting one of these spells should feel good, so their new niche is hitting hard even if you have low INT, and being more consistent in applying status effects.

-There have been more Keys added to Stage 4. This will both make it harder to get soft-locked by using too many keys and help AGI Keyring be more powerful. Also! New graphics for Keys and Doors!

And that's it for the updates! I'm going to continue working on this and feel free to give me feedback!

The best way to reach me is in the Dyztopia discord: https://discord.gg/m2WfxN8w

Cheers!