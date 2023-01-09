Build 37 Update Notes (Jan 8 2023)

-Added steam rich presence information in friends list.
-Updated some button icons to more accurately reflect their usage.
-Updated mouse icons for clarity.
-Added a dedicated "Apply Settings" button in settings menu.
-Updated the layout of the title screen.
-Added button animations across the board.
-Level select scrolls to latest unlocked level when appropriate.
Hole in Won update for 9 January 2023
