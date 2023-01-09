 Skip to content

FOG update for 9 January 2023

Huge Gameplay Update, Server Hosting Re-added

Share · View all patches · Build 10279999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server Hosting Re-added!
Players no longer lose progress on death.
Players must take a boat ride to leave town.
Boat ride significantly shortened.
On level completion player goes directly to the next floor.
Max level added to each floor.
Halos are earned by breaking pots.
Visual improvements.
Audio improvements.
Bug fixes.
Stat balance changes.
Later zones made more difficult.
Weapon balance changes.
Changes to how certain spells behave.
"Lakes of Hell" is now a pvp zone.
Boss now one-shots players.
Improvements to non combat zones.
Added two new npcs.
Level load time improved.
Huge CPU performance improvements.
Character now moves smoothly going up steps.
Updated graphics pipeline.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
