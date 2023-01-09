Map Modes! DR4X Changelog #66 1/08/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10279989 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! Loads of useful changes this time around!

Most notably! Map modes! And other UI updates like i've been doing.

Gameplay and UI

-There are now two map modes "normal" and "resource".

Resources replaces the stuff below healthbars with the resources used or generated by the thing on the tile. Normal is well, the way it normally looks.





-Made repeatabletrigger run on turn started rather than turn ended.

-Made current unit info tab stay open between switching units and buildings (If it can!) this should speed things up a bit for people who just want to do a bunch of commands.

-Added angle to camera

-Added ability to rotate camera with shift and right click (up down and around)

-Added black outline to win/lose text.

-Added black outline to floating text.

-Allow to rotate game board with mouse

-Added black 'shadow' around units.

-Added more meats to food generator.

-Improved mushroom models

-Added button for recentering camera.

-Added button for setting camera back to starting angle.

-Added 300 millisecond delay on tooltips (not sure if i want to keep this)

-Made tooltips centered instead of "extending" the mouse.

-Updated command buttons

-Updated exit unit info graphic

Bug Fixes

-Fixed scenario popup (the King sends you a message) blocks the view while the enemy is attacking.

-Make it so switching units or selecting a building closes unit portrait maximization.

-Fixed bug where vigil mode button would still be active even after building and therefore losing your action points.

-Fixed unit cavity effect.

-Fixed camera snap to unit and building and start bug.

-Fixed trigger bug where it would sneakily error out on start sometimes.

-Fix office graphics.

Balancing

-Made it so crits also always do at least 1 damage.

-Made it so when you have advantage you always do at least 1 damage even if your damage types are too weak to do anything normally or doubled.

Suggestion for testers

-See how the addition of map modes improves things. ALso let me know if I should keep the tooltip changes.

