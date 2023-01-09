Update 1.02
- Added in-game help tips.
- Steam user name now appears on top of the players.
- River platform now works correctly.
- Player death now works correctly.
- Weapon damage changes.
- Adjustments to alien behaviour.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 1.02
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update