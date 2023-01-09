 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UFOBIA update for 9 January 2023

Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10279759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.02

  • Added in-game help tips.
  • Steam user name now appears on top of the players.
  • River platform now works correctly.
  • Player death now works correctly.
  • Weapon damage changes.
  • Adjustments to alien behaviour.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927031
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link