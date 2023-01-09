 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 9 January 2023

Patch 0.9

Patch 0.9 · Build 10279633

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new game level that continues the main plot of the game: "Gam-Palace: Left side"
  • Added English translation for the chapter five new levels
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

