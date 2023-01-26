Patch Notes 1.0.13

Hey everyone! We're continuing to work on any bugs you all have found and will continue updating as needed. If you're still having some connection issues, please message adambrosio on Steam or create a ticket in Discord.
We'd also love to know any content you would like to see in the game. You can let us know either here on the Steam discussion boards or in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes!
Changes / Fixes:
- Fixed Golem boss + Trickster boss achievements not registering
- The achievement "Make it to wave 100" is now "Make it to wave 70"
- Golem now has 10% less hp
- Added discord link button in the play screen
- Fixed memory leak
- Fixed the shop opening when not around the shop
Changed files in this update