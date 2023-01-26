 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Outbreak update for 26 January 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10279632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We're continuing to work on any bugs you all have found and will continue updating as needed. If you're still having some connection issues, please message adambrosio on Steam or create a ticket in Discord.
We'd also love to know any content you would like to see in the game. You can let us know either here on the Steam discussion boards or in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes!

Changes / Fixes:

  • Fixed Golem boss + Trickster boss achievements not registering
  • The achievement "Make it to wave 100" is now "Make it to wave 70"
  • Golem now has 10% less hp
  • Added discord link button in the play screen
  • Fixed memory leak
  • Fixed the shop opening when not around the shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 1525191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1525194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link