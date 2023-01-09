 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KeepUp Survival update for 9 January 2023

Update #68 - Ver. 0.6.8b - 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10279421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Info

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

This is a small update, but with about 1 GB size. It contains a graphical refresh and a performance update. Also a few small adjustments from the last update.

Fixes

  • Fixed other issues
  • Red Desert, trees were hanging in the air, these have been removed.

Changes

  • Lighting revised (performance)

New

  • Red Desert Revised
  • Graphic refresh (sharper image)
  • Performance improved
  • German language adapted

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Mini Map Improvement
  • Fishing System
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
  • Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
  • Improving the animation of animals
  • More Weapon

Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full] ]

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

Follow me on social media!

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link