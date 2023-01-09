Update #68 - Ver. 0.6.8b - 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10279421 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This is a small update, but with about 1 GB size. It contains a graphical refresh and a performance update. Also a few small adjustments from the last update.

Fixes

Fixed other issues

Red Desert, trees were hanging in the air, these have been removed.

Changes

Lighting revised (performance)

New

Red Desert Revised

Graphic refresh (sharper image)

Performance improved

German language adapted

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

Mini Map Improvement

Fishing System

Interaction with more details - In preparation

Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.

Improving the animation of animals

More Weapon

Videos

