Update #68 - Ver. 0.6.8b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Info
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
This is a small update, but with about 1 GB size. It contains a graphical refresh and a performance update. Also a few small adjustments from the last update.
Fixes
- Fixed other issues
- Red Desert, trees were hanging in the air, these have been removed.
Changes
- Lighting revised (performance)
New
- Red Desert Revised
- Graphic refresh (sharper image)
- Performance improved
- German language adapted
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Fishing System
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Discord https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@flitzpiepe_o.0
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/flitzpiepeo0
Changed files in this update