Grey Block update for 8 January 2023

Grey Block Patch v 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grey Block V 1.1.2

Fixes:

  • Resolved issue where if trying to skip cutscene at the end of CIPR level from a loaded game, the game would not proceed to the next level
  • Resolved issue where the intro to CIPR level played on every reload, even if reaching the second check point
  • Resolved issue where CIPR level intro cutscene couldn’t be skipped after doing a load
  • Fixed Keypad minigame instructional text wrapping
  • Resolved audio confliction occurrences on reload at 2nd checkpoint in CIPR level
  • Resolved issue where background music would improperly play over the opening cutscene in CIPR level on loaded game.
  • Resolved issue where partial solutions on keypad result in success
  • Resolved issue where Save Slots in save menu were not displayed properly in CIPR level
  • Resolved issue where flashlight break wasn’t detected properly, and player would not be able to melee.

