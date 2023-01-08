- Limestone Altar can send more powerful prayers to your god.
- New limestone resource added to the desert.
- New prayer system working - the more you pray to your god, more spells and powers he will unlock for his followers
Eo update for 8 January 2023
January Hotfix #8
