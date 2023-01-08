 Skip to content

Eo update for 8 January 2023

January Hotfix #8

Build 10279285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Limestone Altar can send more powerful prayers to your god.
  • New limestone resource added to the desert.
  • New prayer system working - the more you pray to your god, more spells and powers he will unlock for his followers

