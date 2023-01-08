 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 8 January 2023

Patch Notes for 1/8/22

Share · View all patches · Build 10279274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The final boss fight has been rebalanced based on player feedback.
  • When selecting a new ability for a companion, their existing abilities are displayed to make deciding easier.

