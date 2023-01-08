 Skip to content

Spooky Halloween in the Voxel World update for 8 January 2023

Performance update and visual improvement 🎃🎮

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Improved gameplay and game performance.
  • Fixed bugs that caused unexpected crashes.
  • Addition of new visual elements.
  • Technical improvement in the "background" of the game.
  • Implementation of a new system (experimental phase).

