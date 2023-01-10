 Skip to content

Intern Pursuit Game update for 10 January 2023

Version 1.0 End of Early Access!

Build 10279148

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V1.0
Greetings from Intern Pursuit, Inc. (dba Employers 4 Change), and from Cat 5 Studios.
We are pleased to announce the end of Early Access!

Fixed several errors on higher difficulties; it should now be possible to bet all levels on every difficulty.
Rebalanced number/size of waves in most levels, especially on higher difficulties.
Rebalanced stats of most enemies.
Finalized UI improvements for all upgrade screens.

Achievements are coming very soon.

Thank you all for checking out our game. Please offer feedback on the gameplay, and report any bugs you find.

Intern Pursuit Game Content Depot 1219791
