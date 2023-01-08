The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where symbol/item selections could be clicked while the landlord defeat animation was playing under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the game could softlock if a Booster Pack Essence was destroyed on the same spin where the landlord was defeated
- Fixed a bug where removing a symbol with a Removal Token that would affect Frozen Fossil or Eldritch Creature could cause a memory leak under very specific circumstances
Changed files in this update