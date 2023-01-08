 Skip to content

Project Speed 2 update for 8 January 2023

Update - January 8, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Windmill objects to Njarovik

Improvements & Fixes:

  • Improved multiplayer performance and stability
  • Fixed unobtainable inventory item for those who have played the original Project Speed game

