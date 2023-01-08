Hotfix Version 0.0.6d

Hotfix Notes Version 0.0.6d
Changes:
- Changed: shields do have more durability now
- Changed: Quest "How to survive 4" raised the needed cloth amount from 13 to 16
- Changed: Rock destroy sound
- Changed: Adjusted the falldamage to be more natural in the damage you get
- Changed: Mount falling damage will be 100% when the fall is too high
- Changed: Goblin death sound is removed because of new ones that will come with the next update
- Changed: Arrows and bolts will now have a 50% chance of getting destroyed when hitting something
Fixes:
- Fixed: Female pig has an interaction info showed (should not be showed because there is nothing to do yet)
- Fixed: Clients will be dropped to the main menu when joining a hosted game
- Fixed: Animals do not run away from you when you are sitting on a mount
- Fixed: Bosses are not notice damage when sitting on a mount
- Fixed: Bosses are not dealing damage to a mount
- Fixed: Taming window will be opened on the host when a client tries to tame something from the back of a mount
- Fixed: Taming process is not over when the timer reaches Zero. It will last 1 second longer
- Fixed: Teleporting with a tamed mount from a guild member do not work
- Fixed: Quest "How to survive 5" do not contain the cloth gloves
- Fixed: Hitting a rock with the stone pickaxe sounds like the getting hit sound
- Fixed: Falldamage is not present
- Fixed: When trying to climb when you are in water the swimming animation remains instead of climbing
- Fixed: Arrows and Bolts are flying in air when they hit something
- Fixed: Interaction range for clients are very low (Have to be tested after the update because editor and builded results are different somehow)
- Fixed: Punshing a tree will give you resources
- Fixed: Minimum tool requirements are wrong
Changed files in this update