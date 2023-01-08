 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Re.Poly update for 8 January 2023

Hotfix Version 0.0.6d

Share · View all patches · Build 10279052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Notes Version 0.0.6d

Changes:

  • Changed: shields do have more durability now
  • Changed: Quest "How to survive 4" raised the needed cloth amount from 13 to 16
  • Changed: Rock destroy sound
  • Changed: Adjusted the falldamage to be more natural in the damage you get
  • Changed: Mount falling damage will be 100% when the fall is too high
  • Changed: Goblin death sound is removed because of new ones that will come with the next update
  • Changed: Arrows and bolts will now have a 50% chance of getting destroyed when hitting something

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Female pig has an interaction info showed (should not be showed because there is nothing to do yet)
  • Fixed: Clients will be dropped to the main menu when joining a hosted game
  • Fixed: Animals do not run away from you when you are sitting on a mount
  • Fixed: Bosses are not notice damage when sitting on a mount
  • Fixed: Bosses are not dealing damage to a mount
  • Fixed: Taming window will be opened on the host when a client tries to tame something from the back of a mount
  • Fixed: Taming process is not over when the timer reaches Zero. It will last 1 second longer
  • Fixed: Teleporting with a tamed mount from a guild member do not work
  • Fixed: Quest "How to survive 5" do not contain the cloth gloves
  • Fixed: Hitting a rock with the stone pickaxe sounds like the getting hit sound
  • Fixed: Falldamage is not present
  • Fixed: When trying to climb when you are in water the swimming animation remains instead of climbing
  • Fixed: Arrows and Bolts are flying in air when they hit something
  • Fixed: Interaction range for clients are very low (Have to be tested after the update because editor and builded results are different somehow)
  • Fixed: Punshing a tree will give you resources
  • Fixed: Minimum tool requirements are wrong

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link