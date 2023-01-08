 Skip to content

Procemon update for 8 January 2023

Update 1.2.3

Build 10279028

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: Added a bar in the battle screen for the average roll per enemy monster (in other words, if the probability of charming the monster is 100%, then the bar will be full).
  • Fixed: Monster dex text sometimes includes a mutated version of the "This is stub" Wikipedia message.

