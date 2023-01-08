Dransik 2.0 - Build: 359.168

Major server code upgrades and numerous nagging issues addressed in code along with continued content additions and fixes.
Changes
- Server code rewrite - a major chunk of the server has been rewritten.
- Deleting characters requires additional confirmation
- Increase spawn rate at Shallox Castle and Caves
- Shallox drop gold?
- Boss Spawn Adds, make nondrop
- Carpenters Tools says You cannot use the Tools on that. after a success.
- Hammer of Ice, req 60 con now.
- Bosses die at low health, AOE causing death
- Dragging items to Dark Crusher makes them go, poof,
- Farmers Hat now adds +10 Farming Skills
- Farmers Hat added to New Farmer start
- Bakers Gloves added to New Cook start
- Queen Spider - MakeBaby Spiders
- Saw the chance of success increased
- Anubis does an Electrical Special attack now
- Scroll of Rejuvenation - Raises Con for 10 minutes now
- Remove Mages/Skeletons spawning in Thief Underground west of Parian
- Bandages have the same cast time as scrolls
- Dark Amulet, update Lore OnLook/OnUse
- Helm of Strength - New Animation
- Orc Blacksmithing bonus not being applied
- Gnoll Digging bonus not being applied
- Add new basement at Silvest Tavern, including all Cook Books
- Amulet of Lost Ages, adjusted
- Nimble Shooting Gloves changed
- Change Dark Sword Requirements
- Increase Farm Scythe success rate
- Making all pies/dough stackable
- Crafting success Usecode adjusted
- Shubin Quest Text
- Mage Armor Item, changes
- NonSilvest Items Check Issue
- Make all Transport Types solid, so you won't spawn on top of it
- Tower Inversa Portal teleporting you into the wall
- Mobs are "dying" and they aren't dropping loot #461
- Dark Crusher stuck in Active mode
- Guard Murphy Goblin Quest reduced to kill 10
- vengeance dagger " you must be wearing bk helm to hold this hammer #513
- Meat Grinder bug #514
- Thieves dagger Art #484
Issues
- Unable to buy items from shops when the quantity exceeds your weight
- Suggestion: add a chat console message that explains when you're over-encumbered and can't pick up anything else
- Experience Oddities
- Mage shop in D'Golar
- Dark Geo crusher
- Music in winter land plays town music instead of original winter-specific music
- Skill Level Oddities
- Hitting the minimize all windows button - messes up Game Windows
- Client pause during Combat/Skill interactions
- Purchasing from Shops with full bank/backpack causes the client to disconnect
- Treasure System Overhaul
- Tile issue in Jeel pub
- After completing the quest for Clate in Jeel, experience gained shows at -25536
- The ladder takes you to a cave that's empty
- Goblin spawn in North West Silvest needs an increase
- Issue when equipping item from the bank then equipping another item after in the same slot
- Move Event driven Levers to a single GM Island
- Tailoring - Crafting System
- New Item: Rune Dagger
- Stygian Gauntlets?
- Reduce portal jumping times
- Thief quest in Jeel
- Stygian Crusher wrong class
- Better Deployment Saving and Server Cycling
- Difficult to click moving NPCs
- lag delay when entering caves or portals
- Name change causes crash [Player Report]
- Unable to add a new Trade Skill in the Trade Object Editor
- Date related issues between client/server/ds fixed.
- Client stuck in the ‘account online’ state happens less now
- Item ghosting when dragging to closed container fixed
- Lage blades typo in tooltips for Large Blades
- Target protection incorrectly reporting you cant target evil creatures
- Removed @## from some conversation choices
- Dragon Fire Gauntlets work again
- Saved minimap render is very fast now
- Fixed minimap blanking out in certain scenarios
- The dungeon map saves now
- Easier to click/target moving NPCs
- Switching maps, portals, and cave entrances sped up
- Able to drop items on top of ladders #216
- Iron forging Meat Grinder #419
- Tradeskill quests in Silvest not incrementing properly upon gathering required materials
- Unresponsive cursor (probably stuck in usecode script somewhere
- Footchest in East Silvest Guard Outpost can be picked up/removed
- Axes quest in Varg gives a low amount of experience compared to others of its kind
Content
- Tailoring Added to game
- New Boss Drop - Lumpfuq's Claw #516
Warning
There is some instability in the server recently that we haven’t identified. We are working to figure out what is happening. We apologize in advance for the next server crash. Be careful out there.
