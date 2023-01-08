Dransik 2.0 - Build: 359.168

Major server code upgrades and numerous nagging issues addressed in code along with continued content additions and fixes.

Changes

Server code rewrite - a major chunk of the server has been rewritten.

Deleting characters requires additional confirmation

Increase spawn rate at Shallox Castle and Caves

Shallox drop gold?

Boss Spawn Adds, make nondrop

Carpenters Tools says You cannot use the Tools on that. after a success.

Hammer of Ice, req 60 con now.

Bosses die at low health, AOE causing death

Dragging items to Dark Crusher makes them go, poof,

Farmers Hat now adds +10 Farming Skills

Farmers Hat added to New Farmer start

Bakers Gloves added to New Cook start

Queen Spider - MakeBaby Spiders

Saw the chance of success increased

Anubis does an Electrical Special attack now

Scroll of Rejuvenation - Raises Con for 10 minutes now

Remove Mages/Skeletons spawning in Thief Underground west of Parian

Bandages have the same cast time as scrolls

Dark Amulet, update Lore OnLook/OnUse

Helm of Strength - New Animation

Orc Blacksmithing bonus not being applied

Gnoll Digging bonus not being applied

Add new basement at Silvest Tavern, including all Cook Books

Amulet of Lost Ages, adjusted

Nimble Shooting Gloves changed

Change Dark Sword Requirements

Increase Farm Scythe success rate

Making all pies/dough stackable

Crafting success Usecode adjusted

Shubin Quest Text

Mage Armor Item, changes

NonSilvest Items Check Issue

Make all Transport Types solid, so you won't spawn on top of it

Tower Inversa Portal teleporting you into the wall

Mobs are "dying" and they aren't dropping loot #461

Dark Crusher stuck in Active mode

Guard Murphy Goblin Quest reduced to kill 10

vengeance dagger " you must be wearing bk helm to hold this hammer #513

Meat Grinder bug #514

Thieves dagger Art #484

Issues

Unable to buy items from shops when the quantity exceeds your weight

Suggestion: add a chat console message that explains when you're over-encumbered and can't pick up anything else

Experience Oddities

Mage shop in D'Golar

Dark Geo crusher

Music in winter land plays town music instead of original winter-specific music

Skill Level Oddities

Hitting the minimize all windows button - messes up Game Windows

Client pause during Combat/Skill interactions

Purchasing from Shops with full bank/backpack causes the client to disconnect

Treasure System Overhaul

Tile issue in Jeel pub

After completing the quest for Clate in Jeel, experience gained shows at -25536

The ladder takes you to a cave that's empty

Goblin spawn in North West Silvest needs an increase

Issue when equipping item from the bank then equipping another item after in the same slot

Move Event driven Levers to a single GM Island

Tailoring - Crafting System

New Item: Rune Dagger

Stygian Gauntlets?

Reduce portal jumping times

Thief quest in Jeel

Stygian Crusher wrong class

Better Deployment Saving and Server Cycling

Difficult to click moving NPCs

lag delay when entering caves or portals

Name change causes crash [Player Report]

Unable to add a new Trade Skill in the Trade Object Editor

Date related issues between client/server/ds fixed.

Client stuck in the ‘account online’ state happens less now

Item ghosting when dragging to closed container fixed

Lage blades typo in tooltips for Large Blades

Target protection incorrectly reporting you cant target evil creatures

Removed @## from some conversation choices

Dragon Fire Gauntlets work again

Saved minimap render is very fast now

Fixed minimap blanking out in certain scenarios

The dungeon map saves now

Easier to click/target moving NPCs

Switching maps, portals, and cave entrances sped up

Able to drop items on top of ladders #216

Iron forging Meat Grinder #419

Tradeskill quests in Silvest not incrementing properly upon gathering required materials

Unresponsive cursor (probably stuck in usecode script somewhere

Footchest in East Silvest Guard Outpost can be picked up/removed

Axes quest in Varg gives a low amount of experience compared to others of its kind

Content

Tailoring Added to game

New Boss Drop - Lumpfuq's Claw #516

Warning

There is some instability in the server recently that we haven’t identified. We are working to figure out what is happening. We apologize in advance for the next server crash. Be careful out there.