8 January 2023

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock if you took damage right before an upgrade

Enemy health now scales from 0.25 to 1.25 instead of 0.25 to 1.0

Enemy AI is now better at predicting dash/teleport timing intervals at higher difficulty levels

Increased OSIRIS's health by 100% to compensate for recent scaling changes