【2023年1月8日 更新说明】
1.调整器械的平衡性，主要是削弱部分攻城器械的杀伤能力。
2.提升城池防御工事耐久的每日增涨值。
3.优化其他细节，修复已知Bug。
【2023年1月9日 更新说明】
1.增加部分功能的提示，优化游戏的新手友好度。
2.DLC的兵种试炼增加自动选择功能，可以自动选择当前的最优解。
3.优化其他细节。
交流QQ群：789031001
