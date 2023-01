Share · View all patches · Build 10278704 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Map Garden of loves

To celebrate 2023, here is the first new map of the game! This map contains obstacles which will make the games very different.

Gameplay changes

NPCs can now run and make your suspicions wrong!

To enable/disable this option, go to the game settings (in selection player menu).

Interface

new UI to choose a map when selecting players.

Correction

Improved controller detection with Steam Remote Play Together.

Fixed minor bugs

Happy New Year everyone !