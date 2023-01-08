Quick hotfix patch for emergent v10.00 issues.

Balance/Fixes

• Balance: Needler nerf: Secondary attacks are no longer buffed by bonus damage (i.e. Shaman buff)

• Balance: Needler nerf: Damage: 55 --> 54

• Balance: Shadow Dancer buff/tweak: Reduced the chance of being too lucky/unlucky with RNG chances. In addition, proc chance: 15% --> 16.6% and health: 1600 --> 1635. It should now be a more viable opener, though still risky.

• Balance: Dread Knight buff/tweak: Reduced the chance of being too lucky/unlucky with RNG chances. In addition, health: 3520 --> 3630.

• Balance: Elite Archer & Trinity Archer nerf: Fixed an interaction where they were mistakenly being buffed by both physical & spell damage from Leviathan's buff

• Balance: 4v4: King's Lightning Hammer buff: Now bounces 1 extra time (4v4 map only)

• Gameplay: Fixed a bug where reconnecting on Wave 1 would mistakenly allow you to repick a Mastermind playstyle

• Client UI: Fixed a bug where Classic rating would accidentally be displayed on the sidebar

• HUD: Fixed a bug where damage tracker would be incorrectly missing damage for Shadow Dancer/summoner units. Damage tracker should also now more accurately not include overkill damage. Damage taken tracker does include overkill damage, though. Hopefully this makes the damage tracker a little better at displaying your best performing units.

Other Notes

• No changes to Ocean Templar yet, but we'll keep a close eye on it if it needs a nerf. v10.00a (this patch) is just a hotfix, so we just wanted to hit the most major offenders first.

• As with all major patches, we anticipate doing more balance tweaks and hotfixes over the next few weeks, especially after collecting more data & feedback

• We've also received a lot of feedback on other v10.00 related changes and will tweak as needed.

• End of Season rating soft-reset & rewards should be completed by now. Open a ticket at http://legiontd2.com/support if your account wasn't reset properly or you're missing rewards.

Final Note

Thanks for bearing with us with a bit of a rocky launch to v10.00. We ran into unexpected, significant technical issues with the season reset, as well as having team members on holiday break & paternity leave. Rest assured, we'll make sure the game gets to a healthy spot!