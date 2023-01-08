- Added a cheats menu.
- Added an option to clear the list of previous reigns of a championship.
- Lowered Popularity losses for the losing side in singles and tag matches.
- Lowered maximum Popularity loss in 3 or 4 wrestler matches to -1 (used to be -3).
- Fixed an issue where a match could not be submitted with a stipulation selected.
- Fixed an issue where wrestlers could have negative Usage expectations when they were injured or otherwise inactive (for example, due to random events).
Championship Wrestling Promoter update for 8 January 2023
Patch 1.103
Patchnotes via Steam Community
