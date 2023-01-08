The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Mine achievement could not be unlocked
- Fixed a bug where item icons were scaled incorrectly in Tooltips and Symbol/Item selections if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where item icons were scaled incorrectly in Tooltips and Symbol/Item selections if either of the alternative fonts were used
- Fixed a bug where the Mega Chest achievement description was incorrect if the language was set to Traditional Chinese or Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where the demo version would crash if an item icon in the inventory was clicked
- Fixed a few typos that were present in achievement descriptions if the language was set to English
Changed files in this update