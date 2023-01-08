 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 8 January 2023

v1.0.9

Build 10278582

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Mine achievement could not be unlocked
  • Fixed a bug where item icons were scaled incorrectly in Tooltips and Symbol/Item selections if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where item icons were scaled incorrectly in Tooltips and Symbol/Item selections if either of the alternative fonts were used
  • Fixed a bug where the Mega Chest achievement description was incorrect if the language was set to Traditional Chinese or Vietnamese
  • Fixed a bug where the demo version would crash if an item icon in the inventory was clicked
  • Fixed a few typos that were present in achievement descriptions if the language was set to English

