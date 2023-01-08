New Content Update!

Hello,

We have released another update today! This update adds some new items, and status effects and fixes many bugs.

Changes:

-Added a new status effect: Bloated. This temporarily stops hunger from being reduced. This can be induced for a short time when consuming food to the max hunger bar.

-Added a new status effect: Hydrated. This temporarily stops thirst from being reduced. This can be induced by consuming water/liquid to max thirst bar.

-vendors can now sell material bags

-Added a new special item: "HNT Backrooms-Carpet flavored crisps". Restores some hunger and auto-induces the bloated effect for longer than normal

-Added a new special item: "Axolotl Water". Fully restores thirst and induces the hydrated effect for longer than normal. Also restores small health and sanity. Rare find.

-Added achievements for consuming both Axolotl water and HNT Crisps

-Fixed lava not damaging in multiplayer

-Only levels you have already discovered (starting from now) will be shown on the main menu preview "demo level" background

-Fixed a bug causing duplicate tables in level FUN which blocks important passages

-Fixed some bugs where some multiplayer crashes could corrupt save files

-Bone armor can now be dismantled

-Fixed a bug where dubious liquids damage effect would damage armor instead of health

-Fixed a bug where you could spam the pickup button in rapid succession to duplicate blueprints, backcoins, or material bags on the ground

-Fixed a bug where standing on a toxic puddle won't damage you until you step off of it

-Fixed a bug where vendors remaining stock was not updating after purchases

-The escape key can now automatically close the vendor window without having to click the exit button for ease of access

-Fixed a bug where you can click and drag the blueprint window into positions it should not be

As usual, there will be another usual update. This next update will also add some additional mechanics such as selling items to facelings, etc.

Cheers!