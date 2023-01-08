 Skip to content

《奇门遁甲》 update for 8 January 2023

2023.1.9.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10278528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New: The game has added the tutorial of the Nine Star Bureau, and optimized the tutorial of the Territory Heavenly Stems. At present, the two tutorials are placed in the main menu, and you can watch them again and again

  2. Fix the bug: fixed the problem that the eight gates were abnormal when the eight gates were set to 14 and - 4

  3. Cancel the quick reading dialogue with the left mouse button: this function will cause players to click the left mouse button on the divination interface to disappear

Changed files in this update

