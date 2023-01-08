Battle Royale hyperspace jump fixed

Hyperspace Jump

Fixed hyperspace jump in Battle Royale. Should be uploaded with the next patch. Checking if this broke jumping in SP or not. Confirmed fixed in both BR and Sp game modes. Will now check in an actual build to see if the cooldowntimer still works properly as well. Confirmed cooldown working in SP. Confirmed cooldown working in BR.Noticed cooldown is not resetting in between games. Jump cooldown is now reset in between games. Noticed jump icon messing up in BR for some reason. Fixed missing icon.

Patreon rewards

Added @FireDemon to the captain name list for transports as a patreon.com/tensegames reward. Transports will now occasionally show his name in the tooltip.

Added ThomasMarc to the captain name list for transports as a patreon.com/tensegames reward. Transports will now occasionally show his name in the tooltip.

New weapons

Added the Tari medium weapon to the game

Added the Raquor medium cannon

Added the Rail Artillery weapon to the game