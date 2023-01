Share · View all patches · Build 10278497 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.39

Added

-Map now displays player position and quest markers

-WASD can now be rebinded

-Mouse buttons can now be used for rebinding

Fixed

-Ladder issue at point view

-Several issues with storing items in containers

-Smoothed out movement for some parts of the map