Better opponents Ragdolls, and will remove "Nostalgia" theme.

Disabled the option of opponents losing balance by being pushed. Now you can only knock them down if you deal a lot of damage at once. This should fix the issue of opponents popping out of nowhere for now.

Another annoying issue, when you stab an opponent and the hurt animation triggers, the melee weapons glitches a little, working on fixing that.

I know I said on the previous post I was going to change how combat and opponents work, but… I just can’t stop thinking about adding more MAZE THEMES! So I will do that first a little, and then I will change how combat starts.

Regarding the Maze Theme that you all voted for. The majority wanted to make the Maze chaotic and remove the “Nostalgia” theme. In my opinion I like it, cuz I can get kinda crazy.



Bugs fixed and Improvements made