Lilith Odyssey update for 8 January 2023

Development Notes (v. EA 2.03.002)

Happy New Year,

This patch addresses only one bug. Thanks to @Aberzhully for finding it.

Best,
-john & pete

Bugs

  • Can now remap WASD as desired. Previously this was impossible due to a specific use of virtual axes within the game engine (Unity).

