Development Notes (v. EA 2.03.002)

Happy New Year,
This patch addresses only one bug. Thanks to @Aberzhully for finding it.
Best,
-john & pete
Bugs
- Can now remap WASD as desired. Previously this was impossible due to a specific use of virtual axes within the game engine (Unity).
Changed files in this update